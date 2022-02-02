REBusinessOnline

Duke Realty Acquires 469,600 SF Warehouse in Piscataway, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Indianapolis-based Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE) has acquired a 469,600-square-foot warehouse in the Northern New Jersey community of Piscataway. Constructed on 65 acres in 2019, the property serves as a storage and distribution center for Kiss Nail Products Inc. Building features include a clear height of 40 feet, 100 dock doors and 130-foot truck court depths. Thomas Kirczow of NAI DiLeo-Bram represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The sales price was also not disclosed.

