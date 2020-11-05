REBusinessOnline

Duke Realty Breaks Ground on 1.2 MSF Distribution Facility in Southern California

Posted on by in California, Development, Industrial, Western

728-W-Rider-St-Perris-CA

Located at 720 W. Rider St. in Perris, Calif., the distribution facility will feature 1.2 million square feet of speculative industrial space.

PERRIS, CALIF. — Duke Realty has broken ground on a 1.2 million-square-foot speculative industrial development in Perris. Delivery is slated for summer 2021.

Located on 55 acres at 728 W. Rider St., the building will feature 40-foot clear heights, 241 dock doors, 344 trailer stalls, 442 automobile parking spaces and four grade-level loading doors. Additionally, Duke Realty is constructing the property to achieve LEED Silver standards.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
9
Webinar: Las Vegas Multifamily Outlook — How is the Vegas Apartment Sector Responding to the Pandemic?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  