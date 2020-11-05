Duke Realty Breaks Ground on 1.2 MSF Distribution Facility in Southern California
PERRIS, CALIF. — Duke Realty has broken ground on a 1.2 million-square-foot speculative industrial development in Perris. Delivery is slated for summer 2021.
Located on 55 acres at 728 W. Rider St., the building will feature 40-foot clear heights, 241 dock doors, 344 trailer stalls, 442 automobile parking spaces and four grade-level loading doors. Additionally, Duke Realty is constructing the property to achieve LEED Silver standards.
