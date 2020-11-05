Duke Realty Breaks Ground on 1.2 MSF Distribution Facility in Southern California

Posted on by in California, Development, Industrial, Western

Located at 720 W. Rider St. in Perris, Calif., the distribution facility will feature 1.2 million square feet of speculative industrial space.

PERRIS, CALIF. — Duke Realty has broken ground on a 1.2 million-square-foot speculative industrial development in Perris. Delivery is slated for summer 2021.

Located on 55 acres at 728 W. Rider St., the building will feature 40-foot clear heights, 241 dock doors, 344 trailer stalls, 442 automobile parking spaces and four grade-level loading doors. Additionally, Duke Realty is constructing the property to achieve LEED Silver standards.