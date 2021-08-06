REBusinessOnline

Duke Realty Breaks Ground on 370,973 SF Spec Industrial Project in Woodridge, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

Completion of the project is slated for January 2022.

WOODRIDGE, ILL. — Duke Realty has broken ground on a 370,973-square-foot speculative industrial project in Woodridge, a southwest suburb of Chicago. The development will sit on 21 acres at 1000 Woodward Ave. Plans call for a clear height of 36 feet, 37 dock doors, four drive-in doors, 44 trailer spaces and 343 car parking spaces. Completion is slated for January 2022. Jason West and Sean Henrick of Cushman & Wakefield will market the project for lease.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews