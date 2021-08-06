Duke Realty Breaks Ground on 370,973 SF Spec Industrial Project in Woodridge, Illinois
WOODRIDGE, ILL. — Duke Realty has broken ground on a 370,973-square-foot speculative industrial project in Woodridge, a southwest suburb of Chicago. The development will sit on 21 acres at 1000 Woodward Ave. Plans call for a clear height of 36 feet, 37 dock doors, four drive-in doors, 44 trailer spaces and 343 car parking spaces. Completion is slated for January 2022. Jason West and Sean Henrick of Cushman & Wakefield will market the project for lease.
