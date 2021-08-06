Duke Realty Breaks Ground on 370,973 SF Spec Industrial Project in Woodridge, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

Completion of the project is slated for January 2022.

WOODRIDGE, ILL. — Duke Realty has broken ground on a 370,973-square-foot speculative industrial project in Woodridge, a southwest suburb of Chicago. The development will sit on 21 acres at 1000 Woodward Ave. Plans call for a clear height of 36 feet, 37 dock doors, four drive-in doors, 44 trailer spaces and 343 car parking spaces. Completion is slated for January 2022. Jason West and Sean Henrick of Cushman & Wakefield will market the project for lease.