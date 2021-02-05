Duke Realty Buys 1.6 MSF The Cubes at DuPont Industrial Park Near Seattle for $221M

The Cubes at DuPont in DuPont, Wash., features 1.6 million square feet of industrial space spread across three buildings.

DUPONT, WASH. — Duke Realty has completed the purchase of The Cubes at DuPont, a 1.6 million-square-foot industrial park in DuPont. CRG, the national real estate development and investment arm of Clayco, sold the asset for $221 million. The project was developed in 2018 as a joint venture partnership with U.S. Logistics Fund, the CRG’s national build-to-core industrial fund vehicle.

The Cubes at DuPont features a 747,488-square-foot speculative warehouse that is fully leased to Kimberly-Clark, a redeveloped 340,000-square-foot building that underwent extensive capital improvements, and a 494,900-square-foot speculative warehouse available for immediate occupancy.

The project is the redevelopment of the former Intel Campus at the DuPont Corporate Center. The transformation involved the demolition of 600,000 square feet of office space once Intel vacated the campus. The location offers immediate proximity to Interstate 5 and travel times of less than 20 minutes to the Port of Tacoma, Wash., one hour to Seattle and two hours to Portland, Ore, according to CRG.

Brett Hartzell and Darla Long of CBRE National Partners brokered the sale. Wilma Warshak of Washington Real Estate Advisors was CRG’s listing agent on the site.