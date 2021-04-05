Duke Realty Completes 431,630 SF Distribution Center in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Yokohama Tire Corp.'s new distribution center in Wilmer is adjacent to the Union Pacific Railroad Dallas Intermodal Terminal. The property also offers proximity to several interstates.

WILMER, TEXAS — Indianapolis-based Duke Realty has completed a 431,630-square-foot distribution center at Intermodal III Industrial Park in Wilmer, a southern suburb of Dallas. Yokohama Tire Corp. has since signed a full-building lease at the property, which sits on 22 acres and features 281 car parking spaces, 114 trailer parking spaces and 7,000 square feet of office and showroom space. Nathan Lawrence, Kacy Jones and Krista Raymond of CBRE represented the tenant, which plans to take occupancy over the summer, in the lease negotiations. Matt Hyman represented Duke Realty on an internal basis.