Duke Realty Completes 622,230 SF Industrial Project for Bob’s Discount Furniture in Piscataway, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

Bob's Discount Furniture initially signed the build-to-suit lease for its new facility in Piscataway, New Jersey, in February.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Indianapolis-based Duke Realty has completed a 622,230-square-foot, build-to-suit industrial project for Bob’s Discount Furniture in the Northern New Jersey community of Piscataway. Building features include 40-foot clear heights, 125 dock doors, 302 automobile parking spaces and 127 trailer parking spaces. The Connecticut-based national discount retailer, which operates 150 stores across 23 states, expects to bring hundreds of new jobs to the area in the coming years as it expands its supply chain and distribution network.

