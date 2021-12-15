Duke Realty Leases 1.2 MSF Inland Empire Industrial Facility to Lecangs

Lecangs will occupy the 1.2 million-square-foot, speculative industrial facility at 728 W. Rider St. in Perris, Calif.

PERRIS, CALIF. — Duke Realty has leased its new 1.2 million-square-foot speculative distribution property in Perris. Lecangs, whose parent company is Loctek Ergonomic Technology Corp., signed a lease to occupy the entire facility, which situated on 55 acres at 728 W. Rider St.

Slated for completion by year’s end, the facility will feature 40-foot clear heights, 241 dock doors, 344 trailer parking spaces and 442 auto spaces. Additionally, the property is being constructed to LEED certification standards — meeting requirements for environmentally sustainable construction and site development, water savings, energy efficiency and construction waste management.

Chuck Belden, Phil Lombardo, Kyle Kehner, Tim Pimentel and Brice Larson of Cushman & Wakefield worked with Collin Phillips of Duke Realty in the transaction. Ian Devries and Chris Devries of Colliers, along with Jennifer Whelan of AZ Realty & Investment Corp. represented the tenant in the deal.