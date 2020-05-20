Duke Realty Nears Completion of 615,000 SF Build-to-Suit Industrial Project in Myerstown, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

The industrial development at 100 Fort Motel Drive is a build-to-suit project for Max Finkelstein Inc.

MYERSTOWN, PA. — Indiana-based REIT Duke Realty Corp. is nearing completion of Central Logistics Park 100, a 615,000-square-foot warehouse in Myerstown, approximately 35 miles east of Harrisburg. Located at 100 Fort Motel Drive, the building will feature 45-foot clear heights and 7,000 square feet of office space. The remaining acreage on the site can accommodate additional development of up to 584,820 square feet. The development is a build-to-suit project for wholesale tire distributor Max Finkelstein Inc. Duke expects to complete construction in late spring or early summer of 2020.