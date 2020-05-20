Duke Realty Nears Completion of 615,000 SF Build-to-Suit Industrial Project in Myerstown, Pennsylvania
MYERSTOWN, PA. — Indiana-based REIT Duke Realty Corp. is nearing completion of Central Logistics Park 100, a 615,000-square-foot warehouse in Myerstown, approximately 35 miles east of Harrisburg. Located at 100 Fort Motel Drive, the building will feature 45-foot clear heights and 7,000 square feet of office space. The remaining acreage on the site can accommodate additional development of up to 584,820 square feet. The development is a build-to-suit project for wholesale tire distributor Max Finkelstein Inc. Duke expects to complete construction in late spring or early summer of 2020.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.