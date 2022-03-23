REBusinessOnline

Duke Realty Plans 261,362 SF Spec Industrial Project in Kent, Washington

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Washington, Western

7409-S-202nd-St-Kent-WA

Located at 7409 S. 202nd St. in Kent, Wash., the development will feature 261,364 square feet of speculative industrial space. (Rendering credit: Nelson Architect)

KENT, WASH. — The Seattle office of Duke Realty has started the development of a speculative industrial property at 7409 S. 202nd St. in Kent. Duke Realty purchased the 12.2-acre site in February 2021.

The 261,362-square-foot property will feature 40-foot clear heights, 26 dock doors, 34 trailer stalls and parking for more than 260 cars. The facility will have access to Highway 167, as well as interstates 405 and 5. Completion is slated for early 2023.

Matt Wood of KBC Advisors and Jim Kidder and Nick Ramirez of Kidder Mathews will be listing agents for the development.

