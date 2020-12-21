Duke Realty Secures 178,984 SF Industrial Lease Expansion, Extension in Coppell, Texas

Duke Realty's Freeport II facility is located at 600 S. Royal Lane in Coppell, near DFW International Airport.

COPPELL, TEXAS — Indianapolis-based Duke Realty has secured an industrial lease expansion and extension totaling 178,984 square feet at its Freeport II facility in Coppell, located near DFW International Airport. The lease agreement with Premier LogiTech LLC, which provides logistics solutions for the technology sector, includes an expansion of 110,157 square feet of space plus an extension of the current lease for 68,827 square feet in the same building. Bill de la Chapelle with Rubicon Representation LLC represented Premier LogiTech in the transaction. Matt Hyman handled the negotiations for Duke Realty on an internal basis.