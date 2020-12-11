Duke Realty Secures Two Industrial Leases Totaling 950,000 SF in Cranbury, New Jersey
CRANBURY, N.J. — Duke Realty, an Indianapolis-based REIT, has secured two industrial leases totaling 950,000 square feet in Cranbury, located in the north-central part of the state. Cooper Electric signed a lease for 650,000 square feet at 315 Half Acre Road, and logistics firm Comptree inked a deal for 300,000 square feet at the adjacent facility at 311 Half Acre Road. Both buildings feature 38-foot clear heights and two drive-in doors. Mindy Lissner, William Waxman, David Gheriani, Robert Pine and Kevin Dudley of CBRE represented Duke Realty in the lease negotiations. Jules Nissim of Cushman & Wakefield represented Cooper Electric, while Richard Marchisio and Drew Maffey of Lee & Associates represented Comptree.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.