Duke Realty Secures Two Industrial Leases Totaling 950,000 SF in Cranbury, New Jersey

Cooper Electric will occupy the entirety of the industrial building at 315 Half Acre Road in Cranbury.

CRANBURY, N.J. — Duke Realty, an Indianapolis-based REIT, has secured two industrial leases totaling 950,000 square feet in Cranbury, located in the north-central part of the state. Cooper Electric signed a lease for 650,000 square feet at 315 Half Acre Road, and logistics firm Comptree inked a deal for 300,000 square feet at the adjacent facility at 311 Half Acre Road. Both buildings feature 38-foot clear heights and two drive-in doors. Mindy Lissner, William Waxman, David Gheriani, Robert Pine and Kevin Dudley of CBRE represented Duke Realty in the lease negotiations. Jules Nissim of Cushman & Wakefield represented Cooper Electric, while Richard Marchisio and Drew Maffey of Lee & Associates represented Comptree.