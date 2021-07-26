REBusinessOnline

Duke Realty Signs Carolina Furniture Installations to Lease in Morrisville, North Carolina

Perimeter Park

Located midway between Raleigh and Durham, Perimeter Park is situated just off N.C. Highway 54 near the intersection of Interstates 540 and 40.

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Duke Realty Corp. has signed a lease with Carolina Furniture Installations, a locally based office furnisher, for a 12,673-square-foot space at the developer’s Perimeter Park 2700 building. The 86,266-square-foot property is located at 2700 Perimeter Park in Morrisville and is now fully leased.

Located midway between Raleigh and Durham, Perimeter Park is situated just off N.C. Highway 54 near the intersection of Interstates 540 and 40. The property is also located 4.1 miles from the Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Perimeter Park is a four-building industrial campus with a total of 358,272 square feet.

Austin Nagey of CBRE represented Carolina Furniture Installations in the lease transaction. Batista Orcino represented Duke Realty on an internal basis along with Larry Lakins of Colliers International.

