Duke Realty Signs Newline Interactive to 113,400 SF Industrial Lease Near Port of Savannah

GARDEN CITY, GA. — Duke Realty Corp. has signed Newline Interactive, a manufacturer of touch display screens and other interactive communication hardware, to a 113,400-square-foot industrial lease approximately two miles from the Port of Savannah. The tenant will fully occupy a speculative facility currently under development at 15 Aviation Court in Garden City, which is situated on a nearly 10-acre site. The facility is designed to achieve LEED certification and will feature a clear height of 30 feet, 30 dock doors and 32 trailer parking spots. Cushman & Wakefield | Gilbert & Ezelle served as the tenant representative for the lease negotiations, and Brian Sutton represented Duke Realty internally. The lease with Newline brings Duke Realty’s 8.2 million-square-foot portfolio in the Savannah area to full occupancy.