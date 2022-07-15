Duke Realty Southern California Completes Four Industrial Projects in Metro Los Angeles

Duke Realty has completed two industrial buildings, totaling 122,013 square feet, along Orange Avenue in Long Beach, Calif. (Rendering credit: HPA Architects)

LONG BEACH AND FONTANA, CALIF. — The Southern California office of Duke Realty has completed four industrial facilities, totaling 335,984 square feet in Long Beach and Fontana. The properties include:

A newly leased, 173,121-square-foot facility at 10905 Beech Ave. in Fontana.

A pre-leased, 40,850-square-foot asset at 1180 Spring St. in Long Beach.

A 72,526-square-foot building at 2861 Orange Ave. in Long Beach.

A 49,487-square-foot property at 2851 Orange Ave. in Long Beach.

Zac Sakowski of JLL and Mike Condon Jr. of Cushman & Wakefield are listing brokers for the Long Beach properties, while Clyde Stauff and Jace Gan of Colliers International are listing brokers for the Fontana development.

Duke Realty is currently constructing nine additional properties, totaling 2 million square feet and a 4.6-acre trailer yard, in Irwindale, Perris, Redlands, Fontana, Anaheim and Lynwood.