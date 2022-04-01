REBusinessOnline

Duke Realty to Build 574,670 SF Medical Distribution Center for Cardinal Health in Columbus

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

The new building will replace Cardinal Health’s current 235,000-square-foot facility in nearby Obetz. (Rendering courtesy of Red Architecture + Planning and 801 Creative)

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Duke Realty will build a 574,670-square-foot medical distribution center for Cardinal Health in Columbus. The new building will replace Cardinal Health’s current 235,000-square-foot facility in nearby Obetz. Duke is building the project with joint venture partners Columbus Regional Airport Authority and Capitol Square. Completion is slated for late 2022 or early 2023.

Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for healthcare facilities. The organization has a multi-year strategy to increase U.S. warehouse space capacity, according to James Sembrot, senior vice president of Cardinal Health’s U.S. supply chain.

