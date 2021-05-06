REBusinessOnline

Duke Realty to Develop 299,520 SF Spec Industrial Project in Bellwood, Illinois

The development will sit on 19 acres at 110 N. 25th Ave.

BELLWOOD, ILL. — Duke Realty has unveiled plans to develop a 299,520-square-foot speculative industrial project in Bellwood, about 13 miles west of downtown Chicago. The development will sit on 19 acres at 110 N. 25th Ave. near Chicago O’Hare International Airport and adjacent to a Union Pacific rail line. Plans call for a clear height of 36 feet, 30 dock doors, two drive-in doors, 85 trailer spaces and 345 car parking spaces. Completion is slated for December. Jason Lev and John Suerth of CBRE will market the project for lease.

