Duke Realty Underway on Two Industrial Build-to-Suit Projects Totaling 1.8 MSF in Metro Chicago

This rendering shows plans for Wayfair’s 1.2 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Romeoville.

ROMEOVILLE AND BEDFORD PARK, ILL. — Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE) is underway on construction of two build-to-suit industrial developments totaling 1.8 million square feet in metro Chicago. The first project is a 1.2 million-square-foot fulfillment center for Wayfair at Airport Logistics Center in Romeoville. The project is situated on nearly 82 acres at 1040 W. Renwick Road and is part of the business park’s second phase of development. Wayfair will fully occupy the facility and expects to employ as many as 500 workers during peak times of the year. Duke worked closely with tenant representative brokers John Suerth and Jon Varholak of CBRE and as well as listing brokers Jason West and Sean Henrick of Cushman & Wakefield.

The second project is a 655,200-square-foot facility for a national home improvement retailer in Bedford Park. Located at 6600 W. 68th St., the property will service same-day and next-day delivery needs for customers with close proximity to I-294 and I-55. Plans call for 46 dock doors, 293 trailer spaces and 205 car spaces. Tony Kepano and Matt Mulvihill of CBRE served as the tenant representative and Chris Gary of NAI Hiffman served as the listing broker.