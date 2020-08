Duluth Trading Opens New Store in Orland Park, Illinois

ORLAND PARK, ILL. — Duluth Trading Co. has opened a new store in Orland Park within metro Chicago. This is the 64th location for Duluth Trading, which offers men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories. The store is located at 29 Orland Square Drive. Duluth Trading is based in Mount Horeb, Wis.