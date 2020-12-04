Dunavant Distribution Signs 784,000 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Houston

Dunavant Distribution Group is expanding into a 784,000-square-foot building at Bay Area Business Park in metro Houston.

PASADENA, TEXAS — Third-party logistics firm Dunavant Distribution Group has signed a 784,000-square-foot industrial lease at Bay Area Business Park in the eastern Houston metro of Pasadena. John Nicholson of Colliers represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Justin Robinson and Jeff Pate of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, PEPF Red Bluff. The three-building property is located near Port Houston and recently underwent an expansion to become the largest single-owner industrial business park in Houston, according to the brokerage team.