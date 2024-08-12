Monday, August 12, 2024
16925-16927-Main-St-Carson-CA
The two-building complex at 16925-16927 Main St. in Carson, Calif., offers 41,880 square feet of industrial space.
Dunbar Real Estate Buys Industrial Complex in Carson, California for $10.2M

by Amy Works

CARSON, CALIF. — Dunbar Real Estate Investment Management has acquired an industrial investment complex, located at 16925-16927 Main St. in Carson, from MacLeaod Family Trust for $10.2 million.

Built in 1992, the two-building, 41,880-square-foot asset offers six units ranging in size from 6,000 square feet to 7,000 square feet, with one combined 14,000-square-foot unit. Additionally, the property offers dock-high loading on four of the five units.

Matt Stringfellow and Tyler Rollema of The Klabin Company/CORFAC International represented the buyer in the deal, while Mark Granger and Patrick Granger of The Granger Co. represented the seller.

