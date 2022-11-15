Duncan Brokers Sale of Historic Distillery Commons Complex in Louisville, Buyer Plans $75M Adaptive Reuse Project

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Industrial, Kentucky, Mixed-Use, Southeast

Distillery Commons is a red-brick bourbon warehouse complex in Louisville that dates back to the 1890s. (Image courtesy of LoopNet Inc.)

LOUISVILLE, KY. — Duncan Commercial Real Estate (DCRE)/CORFAC International has brokered the sale of Distillery Commons, a historic distillery complex located at Lexington and Payne streets in Louisville’s Irish Hill neighborhood. The buyer, St. Louis-based Bamboo Acquisitions LLC, an affiliate of Intelica Commercial Real Estate, plans to redevelop the red-brick complex into a mixed-use project housing residences, offices, shops and restaurants.

Barrel House Investments sold Distillery Commons to Bamboo for an undisclosed price. In 2019, the seller purchased the complex from Kinetic Properties, which had owned the site since the mid-1970s.

The Courier-Journal reports that Distillery Commons operated as a bourbon warehouse that was constructed in the 1890s and that the proposed mixed-use development carries a price tag of $75 million. The City of Louisville recently condemned the rickhouse (Building 100 of the property), which was demolished last month.