Dunhill Auto Group Acquires 10,000 SF Retail Property in Quakertown, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Retail

QUAKERTOWN, PA. — New Jersey-based Dunhill Auto Group has acquired a 10,000-square-foot retail property at 840 S. West End Blvd. in Quakertown, located north of Philadelphia in Bucks County. Rich Weitzman of Colliers International represented the seller, Peruzzi Auto Group, in the transaction. A Mitsubishi dealership currently occupies the three-acre site.