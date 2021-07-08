REBusinessOnline

Dunhill Auto Group Acquires 10,000 SF Retail Property in Quakertown, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Retail

QUAKERTOWN, PA. — New Jersey-based Dunhill Auto Group has acquired a 10,000-square-foot retail property at 840 S. West End Blvd. in Quakertown, located north of Philadelphia in Bucks County. Rich Weitzman of Colliers International represented the seller, Peruzzi Auto Group, in the transaction. A Mitsubishi dealership currently occupies the three-acre site.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews