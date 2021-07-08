Dunhill Auto Group Acquires 10,000 SF Retail Property in Quakertown, Pennsylvania
QUAKERTOWN, PA. — New Jersey-based Dunhill Auto Group has acquired a 10,000-square-foot retail property at 840 S. West End Blvd. in Quakertown, located north of Philadelphia in Bucks County. Rich Weitzman of Colliers International represented the seller, Peruzzi Auto Group, in the transaction. A Mitsubishi dealership currently occupies the three-acre site.
