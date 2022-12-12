REBusinessOnline

Dunhill Partners Acquires 206,284 SF Northcross Shopping Center in Victoria, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

VICTORIA, TEXAS — Dallas-based investment firm Dunhill Partners has acquired Northcross Shopping Center, a 206,284-square-foot retail property in Victoria, about 100 miles north of Corpus Christi. At the time of sale, the center was 91 percent leased to tenants such as Ashley Furniture, Office Depot, Tuesday Morning, Dollar General and Dollar Tree. Adam Howells, George Cushing, Matthew Barge and Cole Sutter of JLL represented the undisclosed, Dallas-based seller in the transaction.

