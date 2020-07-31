Dunkin’ Reports 20 Percent Revenue Decrease in Second Quarter, Will Close 350 Stores

CANTON, MASS. — Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ: DNKN) reported a total decrease in revenue of 20 percent during the second quarter and announced that it will close about 350 stores worldwide during the second half of the year. These closures follow the company’s announcement to shutter about 450 stores that are housed in Speedway gas stations and convenience marts. Canton, Mass.-based Dunkin’, which also owns Baskin-Robbins, reported that approximately 90 percent of its international locations for both Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins were open as of July 25. Dunkin’s stock price opened at $68.61 per share on Friday, July 31, down from $81.58 per share a year ago.