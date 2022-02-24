REBusinessOnline

Dunkin’ Sells 1,809 SF Restaurant Building in Southgate, Michigan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, Restaurant, Retail

Dunkin’ has sold this location on Eureka Road and is relocating a to a new one down the street.

SOUTHGATE, MICH. — Dunkin’ has sold its former restaurant building on Eureka Road in Southgate, about 14 miles southwest of Detroit. The retailer is relocating from the 1,809-square-foot building to a different building down the street that features a drive-thru. Michael Murphy, Vicki Gutowski and Tjader Gerdom of Gerdom Realty & Investment worked with Excess Space Retail Services to represent Dunkin’ in the sale. Jordan Jabbori of CMP Real Estate Group represented the buyer, a local restaurant owner that plans to open a new restaurant in the space.

