Dunleer Acquires Multi-Tenant Industrial Building in Van Nuys, California for $10.5M

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles-based Dunleer has purchased a multi-tenant industrial building located at 7502-7536 Tyrone Ave. in the Van Nuys neighborhood of Los Angeles for $10.5 million, or $307 per square foot, in an off-market transaction. The name of the seller was not released.

Built in 2009, the 34,366-square-foot property features eight units with a clear height of 20 feet, fire sprinklers, 12-foot-by-12-foot loading doors, reserved and gated parking, air conditioning and high-finish space and bathrooms. At the time of acquisition, the property was fully occupied.