Dunleer Buys 11-Property Industrial Portfolio Totaling 43,414 SF in Upland, California

Located in Upland, Calif., the 11 buildings at 928, 1004 and 1024 9th St. offer a total of 43,414 square feet of industrial space.

UPLAND, CALIF. — Los Angeles-based Dunleer has acquired 11 industrial buildings on three separate parcels spanning 3.1 acres at 928, 1004 and 1024 9th St. in Upland. An undisclosed seller sold the assets for $8 million.

Totaling 43,414 square feet, the buildings offer 12 units and are less than a quarter mile from Interstate 10, providing direct access to Los Angeles and the greater Southern California region.

Joe Harmon and Charles Johnson of DAUM represented the buyer and seller in the transaction.