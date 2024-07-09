Dunleer Buys Industrial Park in Huntington Beach, California for $5.8M

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIF. — Los Angeles-based Dunleer has acquired a two-building industrial business park at 7602 Talbert Ave. in Huntington Beach, southeast of Los Angeles. A local private owner, a family member of the original developer, sold the asset for $5.8 million in an off-market transaction.

Built in 1978 on 1.15 acres, the 22,382-square-foot park features 16 industrial units, eight small office units, 15 ground-level doors, 12-foot ceiling heights and 33 parking spaces. At the time of sale, the property was fully occupied by 19 tenants.

Alexander Harrold of Matthews Real Estate Investment Services represented the buyer and seller in the deal.