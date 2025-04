BURBANK, CALIF. — Los Angeles-based Dunleer has purchased a two-building warehouse asset, located at 3312-3314 and 3318 Burton Ave. in Burbank, from a local family for $5 million, or $283 per square foot. Chad Gahr and David Young of NAI Capital represented the buyer, while Mike Maniscalchi of Systems Real Estate represented the seller. At the time of sale, the 17,726-square-foot property was 67 percent vacant. The asset features three units and is adjacent to the Hollywood Burbank Airport.