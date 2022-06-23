REBusinessOnline

Dunleer Purchases 83,893 SF Industrial Park in Salt Lake City for Redevelopment

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Utah, Western

2950-W-500-S-Salt-Lake-City-UT

Located at 2950 W. 500 S in Salt Lake City, the 83,893-square-foot industrial facility features 16 units and 20 ground-level doors.

SALT LAKE CITY — Los Angeles-based Dunleer has acquired a multi-tenant industrial building, located at 2950 W. 500 S in Salt Lake City, for $9.8 million, or $117 per square foot. The transaction marks Dunleer’s first industrial investment in Utah.

Situated on 4.8 acres, the 83,893-square-foot facility features 16 units, 20 ground-level doors, 20 restrooms and more than 110 parking spaces. At the time of sale, the property was 95 percent occupied. Dunleer plans to renovate the individual units as leases expire.

Eli Priest of Newmark represented the buyer and undisclosed seller in the transaction.

