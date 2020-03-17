REBusinessOnline

Dunross Capital Purchases Two Adjacent Apartment Complexes Totaling 486 Units in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Park at Candler comprises 236 units and offers one- through four-bedroom floor plans.

DECATUR, GA. — Dunross Capital has purchased Spring Valley Apartments and Park at Candler, two adjacent multifamily communities in Decatur. The New York City-based buyer plans to implement $7 million worth of interior and exterior renovations at both properties. Park at Candler comprises 236 units and offers one- through four-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a fitness center, pool, playground and a tennis court. The property was built in 1971 and is situated at 2571 Candler Road, eight miles east of downtown Atlanta. The other property, Spring Valley Apartments, is a 250-unit complex located directly across the street from Park Candler. Spring Valley offers one-two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a pool, laundry facilities, green spaces and a clubroom. Additional details of the transaction were not disclosed.

