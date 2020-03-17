Dunross Capital Purchases Two Adjacent Apartment Complexes Totaling 486 Units in Metro Atlanta

DECATUR, GA. — Dunross Capital has purchased Spring Valley Apartments and Park at Candler, two adjacent multifamily communities in Decatur. The New York City-based buyer plans to implement $7 million worth of interior and exterior renovations at both properties. Park at Candler comprises 236 units and offers one- through four-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a fitness center, pool, playground and a tennis court. The property was built in 1971 and is situated at 2571 Candler Road, eight miles east of downtown Atlanta. The other property, Spring Valley Apartments, is a 250-unit complex located directly across the street from Park Candler. Spring Valley offers one-two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a pool, laundry facilities, green spaces and a clubroom. Additional details of the transaction were not disclosed.