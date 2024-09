GREENWOOD VILLAGE, COLO. — Dunton Commercial has purchased Prentice Plaza, a Class A office building in Greenwood Village, a suburb 12 miles south of Denver. Granite Properties sold the asset for $14.3 million, or $88 per square foot. Located at 8101 E. Prentice Ave. within the Denver Tech Center, the 12-story, 162,184-square-foot building was 73 percent occupied at closing.