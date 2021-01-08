Dunton Commercial Acquires Belmont Square Retail Center in Colorado for $6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Retail, Western

Located in Pueblo, Colo., Belmont Square features 89,619 square feet of retail space.

PUEBLO, COLO. — Greenwood Village-based Dunton Commercial has purchased Belmont Square, a grocery-anchored shopping center located in Pueblo, approximately 110 miles south of Denver. Belmont Squared LLC sold the asset for $6 million.

Situated on 11 acres at the corner of Bonforte Boulevard and Constitution Road, Belmont Square features 89,619 square feet of retail space. Built in the 1950s, the property underwent renovations in 2011. At the time of sale, the asset was 76 percent occupied. Tenants include a grocery store and a variety of national and local retailers and services.

Jon Hendrickson, Mitch Veremeychik and Aaron Johnson of Cushman & Wakefield’s Capital Markets team in Denver represented the seller in the transaction.