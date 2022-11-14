REBusinessOnline

Dunton Commercial, Centre Point Buy Westminster Plaza Retail Center in Colorado for $20.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Retail, Western

VASA Fitness, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin’ Donuts and Rent-A-Center are tenants at the 98,975-square-foot Westminster Plaza in Westminster, Colo.

WESTMINSTER, COLO. — A joint venture between Dunton Commercial and Centre Point Properties has acquired Westminster Plaza, a shopping center in Westminster, from Slate Asset Management for $20.1 million.

At the time of sale, the 98,975-square-foot Westminster Plaza was 95 percent occupied. Current tenants include VASA Fitness, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin’ Donuts and Rent-A-Center.

Brad Lyons and Matt Henrichs of CBRE’s National Retail Partners represented the seller in the sale.

