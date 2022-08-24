REBusinessOnline

DuPont Electronics to Undertake $50M Industrial Expansion Project in Glasgow, Delaware

Posted on by in Delaware, Development, Industrial, Northeast

GLASGOW, DEL. — DuPont Semiconductor Technologies, a division of DuPont Electronics & Industrial, will undertake a $50 million industrial expansion project in the northern Delaware city of Glasgow. The 385,000-square-foot facility will be used for the fabrication, packaging and assembly of materials used in semiconductors that support numerous electronics-based industries. About 70 employees from DuPont’s existing facility in nearby Newark will staff the new plant along with 10 or so new hires. The company expects its new facility to be operational by the first quarter of 2024.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  