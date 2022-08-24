DuPont Electronics to Undertake $50M Industrial Expansion Project in Glasgow, Delaware

Posted on by in Delaware, Development, Industrial, Northeast

GLASGOW, DEL. — DuPont Semiconductor Technologies, a division of DuPont Electronics & Industrial, will undertake a $50 million industrial expansion project in the northern Delaware city of Glasgow. The 385,000-square-foot facility will be used for the fabrication, packaging and assembly of materials used in semiconductors that support numerous electronics-based industries. About 70 employees from DuPont’s existing facility in nearby Newark will staff the new plant along with 10 or so new hires. The company expects its new facility to be operational by the first quarter of 2024.