Duracell Selects Science Square in Midtown Atlanta for New R&D Headquarters

ATLANTA — Battery manufacturer Duracell has selected Science Square in Midtown Atlanta for its new global headquarters for research-and-development (R&D). Trammell Crow Co. and Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) jointly own the 18-acre Science Square development, which sits adjacent to Georgia Tech’s campus.

Duracell plans to invest approximately $56 million into its new space at 101 Nerem St. NW and create 110 jobs. Civic and utility partners that helped Duracell in its site selection include the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce team, Invest Atlanta, Select Fulton, Metro Atlanta Chamber, Georgia Power and the University System of Georgia.

Duracell has had a footprint in Georgia for years. The company currently has a manufacturing facility in LaGrange that has been in operation since 1980 and a logistics and distribution plant in Fairburn that began operations in 2020.