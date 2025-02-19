Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Duracell's new space will be in the 18-acre Science Square development.
GeorgiaLeasing ActivityLife SciencesOfficeSoutheast

Duracell Selects Science Square in Midtown Atlanta for New R&D Headquarters

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — Battery manufacturer Duracell has selected Science Square in Midtown Atlanta for its new global headquarters for research-and-development (R&D). Trammell Crow Co. and Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) jointly own the 18-acre Science Square development, which sits adjacent to Georgia Tech’s campus.

Duracell plans to invest approximately $56 million into its new space at 101 Nerem St. NW and create 110 jobs. Civic and utility partners that helped Duracell in its site selection include the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce team, Invest Atlanta, Select Fulton, Metro Atlanta Chamber, Georgia Power and the University System of Georgia.

Duracell has had a footprint in Georgia for years. The company currently has a manufacturing facility in LaGrange that has been in operation since 1980 and a logistics and distribution plant in Fairburn that began operations in 2020.

You may also like

JLL Negotiates $45.4M Sale of Water Tower Apartments...

Digiacomo Group, JLL Arrange $25.8M Sale-Leaseback of Cold...

Kirkland Brokers Sale of 84-Unit Crown Pointe Apartments...

Cresa Secures Sale of 30,000 SF Vacant Office...

Worth & Associates Buys 99,263 SF Office Building...

JLL Brokers Sale of 93,578 SF Office Building...

NYCBS Signs 35,469 SF Office Lease at Radio...

SharkNinja to Open 14,296 SF Office in Midtown...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $1.4M Sale-Leaseback of Mixed-Use...