DALLAS — Duralum Products has signed a 57,000-square-foot industrial lease in northwest Dallas. The provider of patio covers and other home furnishings is taking space at 7 Justice Way, a single-tenant building that according to LoopNet Inc. was completed in 2023. Jason Moser and Giovanni Scardino of Stream Realty Partners represented the locally based landlord, Trive Capital, in the lease negotiations. David Eseke and Clay Balch of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.