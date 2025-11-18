Durhamite Acquires 105,830 SF Nottingham Hall Office Building in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Durhamite, a real estate investment and management firm, has purchased Nottingham Hall, a 105,830-square-foot office building located at 4505 Emperor Blvd. in Durham. The new owner plans to make extensive upgrades to the four-story property, including installing speculative suites.

Daniel Flynn, Ryan Clutter and C.J. Liuzzo of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The sales price was also not disclosed. Durhamite has retained Dennis Hurley and Taylor McCuiston of JLL to lease Nottingham Hall, which is situated within the Imperial Center mixed-use business park.