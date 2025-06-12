Durhamite to Renovate, Rebrand 139,282 SF Office Building in Durham, North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. — Durhamite Holdings, a locally based, privately owned real estate investment group, plans to renovate and rebrand SouthCourt, a 139,282-square-foot office building in Durham. Planned renovations include a fully redesigned main lobby, exterior improvements, a multipurpose room for tenant events and meetings and a new amenity complex featuring a hotel-style lounge, game room, collaboration space and a kitchen and bar.

Durhamite also plans to revitalize the building’s outdoor seating areas and create access to Joe Van Gogh Café on the ground level. The property, rebranded as Durhamite SouthCourt, will also house Orenge South Durham, a 17,000-square-foot coworking space with private offices.

Dennis Hurley of JLL is leading the leasing efforts at Durhamite SouthCourt, which will soon welcome two new tenants: RVE and Gameday Men’s Health.