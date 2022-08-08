Duro Dyne Signs 82,064 SF Industrial Lease in Bay Shore, New York

BAY SHORE, N.Y. — Duro Dyne Corp., a manufacturer and distributor of sheet metal accessories and equipment for HVAC systems, has signed an 82,064-square-foot industrial lease at 158 Candlewood Road in the Long Island community of Bay Shore. The tenant is expanding from its adjacent location at 81 Spence St. Leslie Lanne, Doug Omstrom and Max Omstrom of JLL represented the landlord, Rockefeller Group, in the lease negotiations. Paul Leone and Phil Heilpern of CBRE represented Duro Dyne.