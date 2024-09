DALLAS — Duro Hospitality, the group behind brands such as The Charles, Mister Charles, Café Duro, Casa Duro and El Carlos Elegante, will open a new, 7,500-square-foot restaurant in the Preston Center area of North Dallas. The name and concept behind the restaurant were not disclosed, but the space is located on the ground floor of 8111 Douglas, a 225,000-square-foot office building owned by Lincoln Property Co. The restaurant opening is slated for late 2025.