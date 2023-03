NEW YORK CITY — The Durst Organization has completed the lease-up of SVEN, a 70-story apartment tower in Queens. Designed by Handel Architects, the building is the borough’s second tallest and houses 958 units, including 288 income-restricted residences, as well as 50,000 square feet of amenities. Leasing began in January 2021, and the building’s market-rate residences are now fully occupied. Finback Brewery will also open a microbrewery and taproom at SVEN later this year.