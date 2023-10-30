Monday, October 30, 2023
The Durst Organization has partnered with ArtBridge to install a 600-foot mural along the construction fencing at the site of Halletts Point in Queens. The public art exhibition and augmented reality experience, titled A City in Motion, was created by Astoria-based artist Zeehan Wazed .
Durst Organization Tops Out 647-Unit Multifamily Project in Queens

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — The Durst Organization has topped out 20 and 30 Halletts Point, a 647-unit multifamily project in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens. The complex consists of a 27-story building and a 32-story building that are part of the larger Halletts Point mixed-use development, which will eventually total more than 2,000 residential units. Residences will come in studio, one- and two-bedroom formats. Amenities will include a fitness center, rooftop terraces, resident lounges and a children’s play area, as well as ground-floor retail space and onsite parking. Urban Atelier Group is the general contractor for 20 and 30 Halletts Point, which are slated for 2025 deliveries.

