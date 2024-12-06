DuWest Realty Negotiates Sale of 16,938 SF Retail Building in Hurst, Texas

HURST, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm DuWest Realty has negotiated the sale of a 16,938-square-foot retail building in Hurst, located northeast of Fort Worth. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 924 NE Loop 820 was constructed in 1999. Giancarlo Carriero and Scott Rodgers of DuWest Realty represented the seller, De La Vega Development | Capital, in the transaction. The buyer was Houston-based investment and brokerage firm Jolink Wallace Commercial, which plans to redevelop the building for western footwear and apparel retailer Boot Barn.