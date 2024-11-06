Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsDevelopmentRetailTexas

DuWest Realty Negotiates Sale of 8.6-Acre Retail Development Site in Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

ROCKWALL, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm DuWest Realty has negotiated the sale of an 8.6-acre retail development site in Fort Worth. Blazing Hospitality Group purchased the land at the southeast corner of Academy Boulevard and White Settlement Road with plans to develop a shopping center that will feature multi-tenant retail buildings, as well as standalone restaurant and service retail spaces. The seller was Core Spaces. Giancarlo Carriero and Taylor Cluff of DuWest Realty co-brokered the deal.

You may also like

Kodiak Gas Services Subleases 26,530 SF of Office...

Landmark Properties to Develop 700-Bed Student Housing Project...

JLL Arranges Sale of New 1.1 MSF Industrial...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.2M Sale of Industrial...

Linkvest Capital, MMG Equity Acquire Mixed-Use Destination in...

Penzance Proposes Three-Tower Multifamily Development in Arlington, Virginia

Flying Biscuit Café Plans to Open 15 New...

Duck Duck Tooth Pediatric Dentistry Signs 3,900 SF...

PEBB, Banyan to Develop 14.2-Acre Retail Project at...