DuWest Realty Negotiates Sale of 8.6-Acre Retail Development Site in Fort Worth

ROCKWALL, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm DuWest Realty has negotiated the sale of an 8.6-acre retail development site in Fort Worth. Blazing Hospitality Group purchased the land at the southeast corner of Academy Boulevard and White Settlement Road with plans to develop a shopping center that will feature multi-tenant retail buildings, as well as standalone restaurant and service retail spaces. The seller was Core Spaces. Giancarlo Carriero and Taylor Cluff of DuWest Realty co-brokered the deal.