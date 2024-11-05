Tuesday, November 5, 2024
AcquisitionsDevelopmentHospitalityTexas

DuWest Realty Negotiates Sale of Hospitality Development Site at Sapphire Bay in Rockwall, Texas

by Taylor Williams

ROCKWALL, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm DuWest Realty has negotiated the sale of an 85,116-square-foot hospitality development site in Rockwall, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. Shiv Hospitality Group purchased the two-acre site at 600 Cooke Drive with plans to develop a 130-room hotel that will be operated under the Tempo by Hilton brand. The hotel will be a component of Sapphire Bay, a mixed-use waterfront development. Giancarlo Carriero and Scott Rodgers of DuWest Realty brokered the deal.

