Sweetwater-at-Buckingham-Richardson
Sweetwater at Buckingham in Richardson totals 312 units. The property was built in 1990s and has value-add potential.
DVO Real Estate Buys 312-Unit Apartment Community in Richardson, Texas

by Taylor Williams

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — DVO Real Estate has purchased Sweetwater at Buckingham, a 312-uit apartment community in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 889 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center and a playground. Drew Kile, Joey Tumminello, Michael Ware, Taylor Hill, William Hubbard, Cameron Purse and Shelby Clark of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller, REM Finance, in the transaction. The team also procured DVO as the buyer.

