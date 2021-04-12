REBusinessOnline

DWG Capital Partners Acquires Texas Industrial Property in Sale-Leaseback Transaction

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Theut-Columbus

The light industrial property occupied by Theut Co. in Columbus totals 35,835 square feet.

COLUMBUS, TEXAS — DWG Capital Partners, a Los Angeles-based investment and advisory firm led by Judd Dunning, has acquired 1317 Business Highway 71 N. in Columbus, a light industrial facility located west of Houston. The 35,835-square-foot property was acquired from The Theut Co., a commercial glazing company and a division of Denver Glass Interiors, in a sale-leaseback transaction. Bryan Huber and Michael Soleimani of SAB Capital represented the tenant in the 17-year, absolute triple-net sale-leaseback transaction. Washington Federal Bank provided acquisition financing for the venture.

