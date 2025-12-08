Monday, December 8, 2025
4115 S. Zero St
Stryten Energy, a U.S.-based energy storage solutions provider, has leased the 256,314-square-foot manufacturing and distribution facility since its construction in 1975.
AcquisitionsArkansasIndustrialSoutheast

DWG Capital Acquires 256,314 SF Industrial Facility in Fort Smith, Arkansas Leased to Stryten Energy

by Abby Cox

FORT SMITH, ARK. — DWG Capital Partners has acquired a 256,314-square-foot manufacturing and distribution facility located at 4115 S. Zero St. in Fort Smith, a city on the Arkansas-Oklahoma border. Stryten Energy, a U.S.-based energy storage solutions provider, has occupied the industrial property since its construction in 1975. Atlas Holdings, which recently announced plans in April 2025 to expand its domestic manufacturing footprint, owns and operates Stryten Energy. Mike Salmen and Andrew Watson of Transwestern represented the seller, a private ownership group, in the off-market transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

