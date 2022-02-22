REBusinessOnline

DWG Capital Acquires Industrial Property in Phoenix in Sale-Leaseback Deal

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Industrial, Net Lease, Western

3420-W-Catalina-Dr-Phoenix-AZ

Rembrandt Stone Master occupies the 29,600-square-foot industrial property at 3420 W. Catalina Drive in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — DWG Capital Partners has purchased an industrial facility, located at 3420 W. Catalina Drive in Phoenix, for an undisclosed price. The sale-leaseback deal includes a new, 15-year, triple-net lease with the seller, Rembrandt Stone Masters.

The stone fabrication company occupies the 29,600-square-foot property, which is situated on 1.7 acres. Founded in 1996, the company operates a state-of-the-art facility with leading-edge CNC machinery and technology supported by a team of craftsmen and artisans.

Dugan Kelley of Kelley Clarke PC represented the buyer, while Steve Lowe and Oscar Lopez of Matthews Real Estate represented the seller in the transaction. WaFd Bank provided acquisition financing, which Jim McCann arranged.

